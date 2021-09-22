First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Increased to $61.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FSLR. Susquehanna upgraded shares of First Solar from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.76.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $95.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.86. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $59.52 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $629.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.03 million. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Solar will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,289,750.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $48,966.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,827 shares of company stock worth $3,694,772. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of First Solar by 31.7% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 139,437 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $12,620,000 after acquiring an additional 33,555 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in First Solar by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,829 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 53,811 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,016 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 16.7% in the first quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 175,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

