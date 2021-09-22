aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LIFE. Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded aTyr Pharma from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of LIFE stock opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.84.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.13). aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 75.60% and a negative net margin of 155.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIFE. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the second quarter worth $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the first quarter worth $60,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in aTyr Pharma by 18.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

