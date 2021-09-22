Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Big Lots from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.90.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $42.05 and a 12-month high of $73.23. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.02 and a 200 day moving average of $62.07.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Big Lots will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Big Lots announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In other news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Big Lots by 80.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

