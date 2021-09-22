$35.38 Million in Sales Expected for Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will report sales of $35.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.85 million. Höegh LNG Partners posted sales of $35.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $140.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $139.47 million to $141.94 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $131.14 million, with estimates ranging from $122.28 million to $140.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.42). Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 45.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HMLP. B. Riley downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Höegh LNG Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 162,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 16,599 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,850,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HMLP opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.27. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $144.22 million, a PE ratio of 2.87, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

