Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) and Emtec (OTCMKTS:ETEC) Critical Analysis

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) and Emtec (OTCMKTS:ETEC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Heritage Global and Emtec, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 Emtec 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heritage Global presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 114.29%. Given Heritage Global’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Heritage Global is more favorable than Emtec.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heritage Global and Emtec’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Global $26.18 million 2.91 $9.66 million $0.14 15.00 Emtec N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Heritage Global has higher revenue and earnings than Emtec.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Global and Emtec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Global 32.65% 19.98% 14.06% Emtec N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Heritage Global has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emtec has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.6% of Heritage Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Heritage Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.1% of Emtec shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Heritage Global beats Emtec on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global, Inc. engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Emtec

Emtec Inc. operates as information technology consulting firm, which provides transformative digital solutions to world-class organizations. The company's services include advisory, applications, analytic and infrastructure services. The Advisory services consists of prepare for the cloud, profitability and cost management, project management and change management. The Applications service consists of advisory, development, implementation and support of mission critical applications. It provides Customer Relationship Management, Enterprise Resource Planning, Enterprise Performance Management, collaboration, application development and testing, mobile design and development and application managed services. The Infrastructure services include end user computing, mobile device management, enterprise computing, service management, knowledge management, digital enterprise management; and service desk and ClearCARE Managed Support Services. The Analytics services offers BI Roadmap & Strategy, BI/Analytics Assessment, data governance, data visualization services, implementation services, analytics cloud enablement, custom EDW development and ClearCARE managed support services.

