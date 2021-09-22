Financial Contrast: MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) vs. Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) and Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MongoDB and Shopify, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MongoDB 0 3 12 0 2.80 Shopify 0 10 19 0 2.66

MongoDB currently has a consensus price target of $454.67, suggesting a potential downside of 6.95%. Shopify has a consensus price target of $1,646.41, suggesting a potential upside of 14.56%. Given Shopify’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shopify is more favorable than MongoDB.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MongoDB and Shopify’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MongoDB $590.38 million 54.77 -$266.94 million ($3.52) -138.82 Shopify $2.93 billion 61.21 $319.51 million $2.37 606.39

Shopify has higher revenue and earnings than MongoDB. MongoDB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shopify, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.9% of MongoDB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of Shopify shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of MongoDB shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

MongoDB has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shopify has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MongoDB and Shopify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MongoDB -41.24% -239.38% -15.73% Shopify 63.65% 7.15% 5.99%

Summary

Shopify beats MongoDB on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc. engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A. Merriman, Kevin P. Ryan and Geir Magnusson Jr. in November 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc. operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting. It focuses on merchant and subscription solutions. The company was founded by Tobias Albin Lütke, Daniel Weinand, and Scott Lake on September 28, 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

