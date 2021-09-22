$13.65 Million in Sales Expected for Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) will post sales of $13.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.60 million to $13.70 million. Itamar Medical reported sales of $11.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full-year sales of $53.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.00 million to $53.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $71.06 million, with estimates ranging from $67.50 million to $74.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Itamar Medical.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ITMR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.85 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.98.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 109,700 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 103,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITMR opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.98. Itamar Medical has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $30.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.62 million, a PE ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

