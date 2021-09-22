Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Given New $30.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $30.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Zenvia in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.80 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zenvia in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Zenvia alerts:

Shares of ZENV stock opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.41. Zenvia has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $20.01.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Zenvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.