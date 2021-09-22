Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.34.

VOD stock opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,703 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,710 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,789 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 339,735 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

