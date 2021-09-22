SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Given New $167.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $167.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPSC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.75.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $156.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.94 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.28. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $70.96 and a 12 month high of $156.39.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $94.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

