People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.50 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of People’s United have underperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. People’s United’s plans to merge with M&T Bank Corporation in an all-stock deal worth $7.6 billion. It has been also expanding via strategic acquisitions, supported by a healthy balance sheet. Gradual rise in loan demand will support net interest margin (NIM) amid the low-interest scenario in the time to come. The company’s solid capital-deployment activities seem sustainable. However, the company’s significant exposure to commercial loans makes us apprehensive. Rising operating expenses due to merger-related costs and higher compensation costs limit People’s United's bottom-line extent.”

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.79.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. People’s United Financial has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average is $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that People’s United Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, August 1st were issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 57.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 267.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 103.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the first quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

