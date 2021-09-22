Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Shares Scheduled to Split on Thursday, September 30th

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)’s stock is set to split on Thursday, September 30th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 30th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, September 30th.

RBC stock opened at $138.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. Regal Beloit has a one year low of $91.82 and a one year high of $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $886.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.23 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Regal Beloit from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

