Stephens Raises Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $120.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Stephens from $114.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.56.

NYSE CNI opened at $115.31 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $98.69 and a twelve month high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $81.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.03.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 72,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,879,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,043,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

