MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MGE Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of MGEE opened at $75.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.57. MGE Energy has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $82.95.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.73 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 18.48%. Analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This is a positive change from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

In other news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $30,017.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGEE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 36.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 839,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,525,000 after purchasing an additional 224,635 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 13.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,764,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,966,000 after purchasing an additional 215,433 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 26.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,387,000 after purchasing an additional 198,509 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,827,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,886,000 after purchasing an additional 151,819 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 67.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 48,210 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

