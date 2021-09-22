Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innate Pharma S.A. is a commercial stage oncology-focused biotech company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s commercial-stage product includes Lumoxiti. Innate Pharma S.A. is based in Marseille, France. “

IPHA has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Innate Pharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Innate Pharma from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.81.

Shares of NASDAQ IPHA opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $592.94 million and a PE ratio of -24.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Innate Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPHA. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innate Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Innate Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Innate Pharma by 993.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 50,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

