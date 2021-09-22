Environmental Service Professionals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVSP) Short Interest Down 22.2% in August

Environmental Service Professionals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVSP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,100 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

EVSP opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Environmental Service Professionals has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

Environmental Service Professionals, Inc owns and operates a suite of businesses dealing with energy efficiency, environmental issues and resolving environmentally sensitive problems in both residential and commercial markets. It also offers inspection services that include energy efficiency audits for home and commercial property; indoor air quality inspections for toxins, including mold, moisture intrusion, radon, lead, VOCís and other pollutants.

