Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on GJNSY. HSBC upgraded shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA stock opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.76. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $26.95.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

