Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Short Interest Update

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the August 15th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 148.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

OTCMKTS:EIFZF opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.44. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $34.67.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

