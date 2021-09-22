Schroders (LON:SDRC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,582.03

Schroders plc (LON:SDRC) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,582.03 ($33.73) and traded as low as GBX 2,442.44 ($31.91). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 2,480 ($32.40), with a volume of 14,626 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,584.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,582.03. The company has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31.

Schroders Company Profile (LON:SDRC)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

