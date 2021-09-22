Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cambridge Bancorp, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, operates as the holding company for Cambridge Trust Company, which offers various banking services primarily. Its personal banking services include checking and savings accounts, automated teller machines/debit cards, mortgages and home equity, credit cards, personal loans, certificates of deposit and individual retirement account options, and online banking services. The company’s commercial lending activities include business credit reserve, working capital line of credit, term loans, commercial mortgage, SBA guaranteed loan, letters of credit, and secured loans. Cambridge Bancorp also provides commercial real estate, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant services, healthcare professional program, and credit card services. In addition, it offers investment management, trust administration, estate settlement services, and financial planning services. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $93.50 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CATC opened at $81.48 on Tuesday. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.75 and a twelve month high of $89.50. The firm has a market cap of $567.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.41 and a 200 day moving average of $84.52.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.18. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $43.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATC. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 168,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after buying an additional 65,814 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,985,000 after purchasing an additional 27,215 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,460,000 after acquiring an additional 12,452 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 33,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

