Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Stock Rating Lowered by Susquehanna

Susquehanna lowered shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $218.33.

NASDAQ:COHR opened at $252.38 on Tuesday. Coherent has a fifty-two week low of $103.00 and a fifty-two week high of $270.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -51.09 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.58.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $395.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.35 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

