Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aviat Networks, Inc., previously known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc., is a global supplier of wireless network solutions and network management software, backed by a suite of professional services and support. The Company offers advanced wireless IP network migration, preparing the way to the 4G/LTE future. It also offers transformational wireless solutions, including LTE-ready microwave backhaul, WiMAX access and a complete portfolio of essential service options that enable wireless public and private telecommunications operators to deliver advanced data, voice, video and mobility services around the world. In addition, Aviat offers professional services, including installation and commissioning and training. It serves mobile and fixed telephone service providers, private network operators, government agencies, transportation and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast system operators. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Aviat Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.88.

NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. Aviat Networks has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $43.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.17.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 40.06%. The firm had revenue of $71.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 402.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 494,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,189,000 after buying an additional 395,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 144.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,822,000 after buying an additional 285,712 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 100.0% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 554,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,177,000 after buying an additional 277,341 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 100.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,598 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,523,000 after buying an additional 176,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 71.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,861,000 after purchasing an additional 175,785 shares in the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aviat Networks (AVNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.