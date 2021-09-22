Critical Analysis: EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) & Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH)

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) and Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.0% of EVgo shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Sally Beauty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for EVgo and Sally Beauty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVgo 0 3 3 0 2.50 Sally Beauty 1 3 2 0 2.17

EVgo currently has a consensus price target of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 81.99%. Sally Beauty has a consensus price target of $21.80, suggesting a potential upside of 31.96%. Given EVgo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EVgo is more favorable than Sally Beauty.

Profitability

This table compares EVgo and Sally Beauty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVgo N/A N/A N/A Sally Beauty 6.30% 230.45% 9.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EVgo and Sally Beauty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVgo N/A N/A -$14.30 million N/A N/A Sally Beauty $3.51 billion 0.53 $113.25 million $1.22 13.54

Sally Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than EVgo.

Summary

Sally Beauty beats EVgo on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVgo

EVgo Inc. operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe. The Beauty Systems Group segment is a full-service beauty supply distributor offering professional brands directly to salons and salon professionals primarily in North America. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Denton, TX.

