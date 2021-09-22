Contrasting Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASN) and Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO)

Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASN) and Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Jason Industries and Galileo Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jason Industries -23.20% N/A -11.19% Galileo Acquisition N/A -3,653.35% -9.17%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Jason Industries and Galileo Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jason Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Galileo Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Galileo Acquisition has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.89%.

Risk & Volatility

Jason Industries has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galileo Acquisition has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.5% of Jason Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of Galileo Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of Jason Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jason Industries and Galileo Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jason Industries $337.90 million 0.00 -$81.61 million N/A N/A Galileo Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.53 million N/A N/A

Galileo Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jason Industries.

Summary

Galileo Acquisition beats Jason Industries on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jason Industries Company Profile

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.). All Jason companies utilize the Jason Business System, a collaborative manufacturing strategy applicable to a diverse group of companies that includes business principles and processes to ensure best-in-class results and collective strength. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., Jason employs more than 4,000 individuals in 15 countries.

Galileo Acquisition Company Profile

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology or healthcare sectors. Galileo Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

