Contrasting General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) & Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get General Cannabis alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for General Cannabis and Canopy Growth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Cannabis 0 0 0 0 N/A Canopy Growth 1 10 3 0 2.14

Canopy Growth has a consensus target price of $28.79, suggesting a potential upside of 112.94%. Given Canopy Growth’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Canopy Growth is more favorable than General Cannabis.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares General Cannabis and Canopy Growth’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Cannabis $7.12 million 3.59 -$7.68 million N/A N/A Canopy Growth $414.03 million 12.84 -$1.32 billion ($2.16) -6.26

General Cannabis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canopy Growth.

Volatility & Risk

General Cannabis has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canopy Growth has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.2% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.0% of General Cannabis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares General Cannabis and Canopy Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Cannabis -102.94% -825.51% -71.77% Canopy Growth -200.71% -17.31% -10.94%

Summary

Canopy Growth beats General Cannabis on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

General Cannabis Company Profile

General Cannabis Corp. is a holding company, which is engaged in the provision of lease growing space and related facilities to licensed marijuana business operators. It operates through the following segments: Security, Operations, Consumer Goods, and Investments. The Security segment provides advanced security, including on-site professionals, video surveillance and cash transport, to licensed cannabis cultivators and retail shops. The Operations segment offers consulting services to the cannabis industry that include obtaining licenses, compliance, cultivation, retail operations, logistical support, facility design and building services, and expansion of existing operations. The Consumer Goods segment includes pursuing relationships with non-cannabis national and regional apparel retailers and distributors, as well as expanding product line nationwide within the cannabis industry. The Investments segment includes expanding portfolio of loans, potentially launching a loan origination and servicing business, and investing in high-growth potential companies within the cannabis industry. The company was founded on November 12, 1987 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits. The Other Consumer Products segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of consumer products by Storz & Bickel, This Works, BioSteel, and other ancillary revenue sources. It focuses on the treatment of chronic pain, seizures, muscle spasms, nausea, and loss of appetite. The company was founded by Bruce Linton on August 5, 2009 and is headquartered in Smith Falls, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for General Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.