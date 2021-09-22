GB Sciences (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.05

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.03. GB Sciences shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 357,755 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05.

About GB Sciences (OTCMKTS:GBLX)

GB Sciences, Inc is a phytomedical research and biopharmaceutical drug development company, which focus on treating diseases with cannabinoid medicines. The firm is engaged in the research and development of plant-based medicines and plans to produce plant-inspired and complex therapeutic mixtures based on its portfolio of intellectual property.

