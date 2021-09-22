XLMedia (LON:XLM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.99

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 53.99 ($0.71) and traded as low as GBX 49 ($0.64). XLMedia shares last traded at GBX 49 ($0.64), with a volume of 418,260 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 76 ($0.99) price objective on shares of XLMedia in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of £128.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 56.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 53.99.

XLMedia PLC, a digital performance publisher, attracts traffic from various online channels and directs them to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It owns approximately 100 informational websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

