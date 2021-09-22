NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $85.44

NAHL Group plc (LON:NAH)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.44 ($1.12) and traded as low as GBX 57.36 ($0.75). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 57.36 ($0.75), with a volume of 945 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 53.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 85.44. The stock has a market cap of £26.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.86, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

About NAHL Group (LON:NAH)

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and products to individuals and businesses in the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Legal Services and Critical Care. It offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

