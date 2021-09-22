Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AFYA. Morgan Stanley cut Afya from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Afya from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.34.

AFYA stock opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.89. Afya has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Afya by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,698,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,348,000 after purchasing an additional 131,313 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Afya by 4.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,902,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,040,000 after purchasing an additional 78,869 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Afya by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,806,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,579,000 after purchasing an additional 26,242 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Afya by 12.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,497,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,841,000 after purchasing an additional 166,816 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Afya by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 948,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. 28.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Afya

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

