Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) to report sales of $58.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aemetis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $69.00 million. Aemetis reported sales of $40.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full year sales of $215.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $204.00 million to $233.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $282.12 million, with estimates ranging from $252.37 million to $331.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aemetis.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMTX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

In other Aemetis news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $120,355.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Block sold 14,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $202,283.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth $45,032,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 2nd quarter worth $15,766,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aemetis by 406.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,404,000 after buying an additional 1,322,168 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aemetis by 13,901.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after buying an additional 834,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aemetis by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after buying an additional 530,955 shares in the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMTX opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average is $14.19. Aemetis has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $429.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of -0.16.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aemetis (AMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.