CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.10 Million

Analysts expect CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) to report $48.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. CNB Financial reported sales of $41.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full year sales of $189.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $189.30 million to $189.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $196.20 million, with estimates ranging from $196.00 million to $196.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.95 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 21.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $389.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.05. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $26.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

In other CNB Financial news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.18 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 630,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CNB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in CNB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in CNB Financial by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. 39.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

