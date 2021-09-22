Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BURBY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Burberry Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. AlphaValue upgraded Burberry Group to a buy rating and set a $29.15 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Burberry Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. HSBC downgraded Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burberry Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.58.

BURBY stock opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.82. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $32.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.49.

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

