NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NFYEF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut shares of NFI Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of NFI Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.25.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Shares of NFYEF stock opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.48. NFI Group has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $25.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.6628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.73%.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.