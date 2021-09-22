Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Truist Securiti lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Exelixis in a research note issued on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $1.53 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.58.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $385.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.10, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 113,733 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter worth $210,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 13.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 737,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,667,000 after buying an additional 86,400 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the first quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Exelixis by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock worth $2,571,400 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

