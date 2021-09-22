FY2023 EPS Estimates for Repligen Co. Cut by William Blair (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Repligen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.82.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RGEN. Stephens increased their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.17.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $314.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.06 and a 200 day moving average of $217.39. Repligen has a 12 month low of $138.00 and a 12 month high of $316.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 175.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $195,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total value of $7,368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,495 shares in the company, valued at $63,222,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,144,680 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the 1st quarter worth $140,718,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Repligen by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,362,000 after acquiring an additional 435,972 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Repligen by 336.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,820,000 after acquiring an additional 343,025 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,477,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,178,000 after acquiring an additional 166,364 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Repligen by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,266,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,845,000 after acquiring an additional 144,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

