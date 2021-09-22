Comparing Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) & Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.5% of Novavax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Acceleron Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Novavax shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Acceleron Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Novavax and Acceleron Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax -80.37% -150.88% -48.19% Acceleron Pharma -221.15% -26.79% -24.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Novavax and Acceleron Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax 0 2 4 0 2.67 Acceleron Pharma 0 2 8 1 2.91

Novavax currently has a consensus price target of $249.60, suggesting a potential upside of 8.39%. Acceleron Pharma has a consensus price target of $156.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.77%. Given Novavax’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Novavax is more favorable than Acceleron Pharma.

Risk and Volatility

Novavax has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acceleron Pharma has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Novavax and Acceleron Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax $475.60 million 36.07 -$418.26 million ($7.27) -31.68 Acceleron Pharma $92.52 million 100.90 -$166.03 million ($2.92) -52.50

Acceleron Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Novavax. Acceleron Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novavax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma beats Novavax on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded by John L. Knopf and Thomas P. Maniatis in June 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

