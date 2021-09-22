Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Pareto Securities upgraded Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cheuvreux upgraded Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Danske downgraded Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVCBF opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.68. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $19.40.

Svenska Cellulosa AB engages in the business of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, and Other Operations. The Forest segment focuses on forest industry operations. The Wood segment comprises five sawmills in Sweden, wood processing units with planning mills in Sweden, the United Kingdom & France and a distribution and wholesale business.

