Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Upgraded to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €200.00 ($235.29) price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

SBGSY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBGSY opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average of $32.74. The firm has a market cap of $98.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 0.93. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

