Analysts Expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.83 Million

Equities analysts expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to post $56.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.60 million. Limelight Networks posted sales of $59.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year sales of $219.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $218.00 million to $220.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $245.28 million, with estimates ranging from $236.02 million to $255.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.24 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 24.06%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LLNW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. DA Davidson raised Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James began coverage on Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.61.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. Limelight Networks has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,893,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 981,570 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 63.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,258,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 880,192 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks in the first quarter worth about $2,934,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Limelight Networks in the second quarter worth about $2,325,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Limelight Networks by 51.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,949,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 665,299 shares during the period. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

