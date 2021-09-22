The Weir Group’s (WEGRY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WEGRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt raised The Weir Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Weir Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Weir Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of The Weir Group stock opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The Weir Group has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average is $12.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 2.09.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

