Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $87.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PSMMY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Persimmon to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of PSMMY opened at $76.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.55. Persimmon has a 52 week low of $57.90 and a 52 week high of $95.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $6.4916 per share. This represents a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Persimmon’s payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

