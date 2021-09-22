NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.17

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.17 and traded as high as $19.20. NIPPON STL & SU/S shares last traded at $19.05, with a volume of 1,859 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.17.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSSMY)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

