Short Interest in China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Declines By 24.6%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,300 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the August 15th total of 1,909,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,800.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered China Vanke from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

CHVKF stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.33. China Vanke has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

China Vanke Co, Ltd. engages in the development and sale of properties. It operates through the Property Development and Property Management segments. The Property Development segment refers to the sale and development of residential properties. The Property Management segment offers management and other related services to purchasers and tenants of the company’s developed residential properties and shopping arcades as well as those developed by external property developers.

