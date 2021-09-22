$99.27 Million in Sales Expected for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will post $99.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $93.30 million to $105.24 million. LSI Industries reported sales of $70.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year sales of $384.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $383.36 million to $385.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $421.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LSI Industries.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $97.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 1.86%.

LYTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 26.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 12.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 6.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 14.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 28,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the second quarter worth $30,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LYTS opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $200.80 million, a PE ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics.. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSI Industries (LYTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.