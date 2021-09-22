$99.27 Million in Sales Expected for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will post $99.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $93.30 million to $105.24 million. LSI Industries reported sales of $70.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year sales of $384.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $383.36 million to $385.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $421.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LSI Industries.
LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $97.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 1.86%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 26.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 12.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 6.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 14.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 28,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the second quarter worth $30,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ LYTS opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $200.80 million, a PE ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.
LSI Industries Company Profile
LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics.. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.
Featured Story: Intrinsic Value
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSI Industries (LYTS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.