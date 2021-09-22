Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.31

Shares of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.31 and traded as high as $36.41. Greene County Bancorp shares last traded at $34.60, with a volume of 6,151 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $294.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.31.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.98 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 35.25% and a return on equity of 17.50%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Greene County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 75.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Greene County Bancorp by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

About Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

