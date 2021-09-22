The Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $121.04

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 121.04 ($1.58) and traded as high as GBX 130.28 ($1.70). The Conygar Investment shares last traded at GBX 130.28 ($1.70), with a volume of 2,331 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £68.39 million and a P/E ratio of -8.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 126.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 121.04. The company has a quick ratio of 22.25, a current ratio of 41.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About The Conygar Investment (LON:CIC)

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (ÂConygarÂ) is an AIM quoted property investment and development group dealing primarily in UK property. The group aims to invest in property assets where we can add significant value using our property management, development and transaction structuring skills.

