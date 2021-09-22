Safestore (LON:SAFE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $957.65

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 957.65 ($12.51) and traded as high as GBX 1,118 ($14.61). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 1,118 ($14.61), with a volume of 203,203 shares.

SAFE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Safestore from GBX 1,147 ($14.99) to GBX 1,423 ($18.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Safestore to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,231 ($16.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,095.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 957.65. The company has a market cap of £2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 9.64.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

