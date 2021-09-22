The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Short Interest Up 24.2% in August

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRCW opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83. The Crypto has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00.

The Crypto Company Profile

The Crypto Co provides consulting and development services in the digital asset industry. The firm engaged in the business of providing consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions.

