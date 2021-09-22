The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Short Interest Up 24.2% in August

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CRCW opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83. The Crypto has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00.
The Crypto Company Profile
