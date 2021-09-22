TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.36

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.36 and traded as high as $2.57. TOR Minerals International shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 10,735 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36.

TOR Minerals International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TORM)

TOR Minerals International, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing of mineral products. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, European, and Asian. The United States segment represents products manufactured at company facility located in Corpus Christi, Texas. The Eurporean segment includes products manufactured at the firm’s wholly-owned operation, TPT, located in the Netherlands.

