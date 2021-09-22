Short Interest in Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Increases By 20.7%

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 722.0 days.
OTCMKTS:DSKIF opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.55. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $44.55.
About Daiseki Co.,Ltd.
See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.