Short Interest in Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Increases By 20.7%

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 722.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DSKIF opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.55. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $44.55.

About Daiseki Co.,Ltd.

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company is involved in the treatment and recycling of waste oil and sludge, as well as collection, transportation, treatment, and recycling of industrial waste. It also develops, produces, and sells Pane-roll and Daiseki Coat concrete release agents; Daiseki Pla-coat plastic release agents; and Daiseki Proof rustpoofing agents.

